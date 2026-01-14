Foxconn and HCL Launch India Chip Private Limited

Electronics manufacturing titan Foxconn, in partnership with HCL Group, has officially branded their joint semiconductor initiative as India Chip Private Limited. Announced via a regulatory filing on Wednesday, this partnership marks a significant step in India's tech-manufacturing sector.

Foxconn has already committed USD 3.72 million, approximately Rs 312 crore, to secure a 40% stake in the joint venture. The company's total investment may reach up to Rs 424 crore as the project progresses.

HCL Group, through its application to the Uttar Pradesh government under the name Vama Sundari, successfully obtained land allocation. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has allocated approximately 48 acres for the JV's outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing hub, specifically for display driver integrated circuits.