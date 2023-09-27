Kaushambi admin suspends 4 land dept employees over Dalit killings

The district administration on Wednesday suspended four employees of the land consolidation department and sought suspension of an assistant land consolidation officer in connection with the killing of three members of a Dalit family.

''Based on the findings of a three-member committee headed by Additional District Magistrate (Legal) Jaichand Pandey, three land consolidation lekhpal Raj Kiran, Shilvant Singh, Sivesh Singh and Ram Asre have been suspended,'' Additional District Information Officer Ravi Jaiswal said.

''The suspension of Assistant Land Consolidation Officer Afzal Ahmed has also been sought,'' he added. Shivsharan, 30, his wife Brijkali, 25, and his father-in-law Horilal, 60, were shot dead inside their house on September 15 allegedly over land.

The incident took place in the early hours of September 15 when the three were sleeping in their house in Chhabilepur village.

Police have made several arrests since the incident, including that of the mastermind of behind the killings last week.

Police had earlier said that Shivsharan had purchased a plot of land next to his in-laws' place in Chhabilepur three years ago and was living there with his wife.

In the wake of the incident, a temporary police station at Mohiuddinpur Gaus village had been set up on the instructions of Additional Director General of Police (Prayagraj Zone) Bhanu Bhaskar.

Following the killings, angry villagers had set fire to several huts in the village.

