Nagpur civic body has activated helpline number amid reported dengue outbreak: HC told

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 23:55 IST
The Nagpur civic body on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it has activated a helpline number amid a reported outbreak of dengue in the city as directed earlier.

The Nagpur bench of the HC on September 14 directed the city municipal corporation to provide a helpline number to enable citizens to seek assistance for dengue.

A PIL was filed by a social worker in this regard earlier.

Advocate Tejal Agre stated before the HC on behalf of the petitioner that 1,800 cases of dengue were registered in 15 days and many deaths have taken place.

In the previous hearing, the NMC submitted that activities such as fogging and other measures to prevent the outbreak of dengue are being undertaken.

