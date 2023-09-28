Left Menu

Judge assigned to US antitrust case against Amazon recuses himself

Coughenour, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, did not cite a reason for dropping off the case in the court filing. The case has been re-assigned to U.S. District Judge John Chun based on rotation, according to the document.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2023 05:31 IST | Created: 28-09-2023 05:31 IST
Judge assigned to US antitrust case against Amazon recuses himself

The judge assigned to the U.S. Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com has recused himself from the case, according to a court document filed on Wednesday. Senior Judge John Coughenour was assigned to the case on Tuesday, when the antitrust lawsuit was filed against Amazon in federal court in Seattle. Coughenour, an appointee of Republican former President Ronald Reagan, did not cite a reason for dropping off the case in the court filing.

The case has been re-assigned to U.S. District Judge John Chun based on rotation, according to the document. Chun was nominated by President Joe Biden last year. He was previously a judge for the Washington State Court of Appeals.

The FTC in its lawsuit accused Amazon of abusing its power in the retail market as an ecommerce giant by unfairly giving preference to its own products and punishing merchants that want to sell products for lower prices on other platforms. Amazon is facing a series of similar but smaller private consumer cases filed in recent years that are pending in the same U.S. federal court with Judge Ricardo Martinez and the FTC has argued its case should be assigned to the same judge to avoid duplication or conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023