Israel says it has expanded ground operation to every part of the Gaza Strip
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the Hamas militant group to every part of the Gaza Strip.The army resumed its offensive Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired.
The Israeli military says it has expanded its ground operation against the Hamas militant group to "every part" of the Gaza Strip.
The army resumed its offensive Friday after a weeklong cease-fire expired. After focusing its ground operation on the northern part of Gaza in recent weeks, the military began carrying out airstrikes in southern Gaza as well. The vast majority of Gaza's population has fled to the south in search of safety.
But late Sunday, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said ground troops were also pushing into the south.
"The Israeli army is continuing and expanding the ground operation against the Hamas presence in every part of the Gaza Strip," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari
- Israeli
- Hamas
ALSO READ
Humanitarian team assesses situation at Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital - WHO
Fuel restrictions curtail Gaza aid efforts amid attacks on UN schools and evacuation plans for Al-Shifa Hospital
Humanitarian team describes Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital as 'death zone'- WHO
Director confirms most patients, staff have evacuated Gaza's Shifa Hospital
Ministers from Arab, Muslim countries to visit China in bid to end Gaza war - Saudi minister