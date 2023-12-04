Niger revokes military accord with European Union - ministry

Niger's ruling junta has revoked the country's military partnership with the European Union, the foreign ministry said on Monday, withdrawing its permission for an EU programme set up to bolster the security forces.

The EUCAP Sahel Niger civilian mission was launched in 2012 to help the security forces fight militants and other threats. Around 120 Europeans are permanently deployed there, according to its website. Niger's junta, which took power in a coup in July, has also demanded the departure of French troops that were helping to fight Islamist militants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)