Left Menu

Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament

The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to shake the very foundation of Parliament on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. No one will be allowed to disturb law and order, he said.When Parliament is on, we remain alert.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 11:01 IST
Delhi Police on alert after banned outfit Sikhs for Justice chief threatens to attack Parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police are on alert after the US-based Khalistani supporter Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video message threatening to ''shake the very foundation of Parliament'' on December 13 -- the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament.

A senior police officer said security has already been stepped up in and around Parliament. ''No one will be allowed to disturb law and order,'' he said.

''When Parliament is on, we remain alert. We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any untoward incident,'' the officer said adding that security has also been beefed up in entire Delhi. In the video, which also had a photo of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, the chief of the proscribed organisation Sikhs for Justice claimed that the Narendra Modi government tried to kill him and threatened to respond on December 13.

Pannu claimed that his response would shake ''the very foundation of the Indian Parliament''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global
4
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023