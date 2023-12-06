Left Menu

Delhi Waqf Board recruitment case: Court seeks ED's response on accused's bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 20:27 IST
A court here on Wednesday sought a response from the ED by December 14 on the bail application of an accused in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment process, also involving AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the application moved by the accused, Zeeshan Haider, claiming that "no purpose will be served by keeping him in further custody".

Advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the accused, termed the case as "frivolous" and told the court that there was no generation of proceeds of crime.

"It's a frivolous case and there is no generation of proceeds of crime out of the scheduled offences (the alleged corruption in the recruitment). There is no ground to keep the accused in custody any further and should be released," the counsel said.

Rana further submitted that the court could impose any condition on the accused.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, had illegally recruited 32 people in violation of norms and government guidelines.

