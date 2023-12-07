Left Menu

Policeman injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar on Oct 29 dies at AIIMS-Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:36 IST
Policeman injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar on Oct 29 dies at AIIMS-Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was critically injured in a terrorist attack in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, officials said.

Inspector Masroor Wani was on life support. He was shifted from Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday, the officials said.

The police officer was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar when he was shot at by terrorists on October 29.

