Policeman injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar on Oct 29 dies at AIIMS-Delhi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 14:36 IST
- Country:
- India
An inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was critically injured in a terrorist attack in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, officials said.
Inspector Masroor Wani was on life support. He was shifted from Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday, the officials said.
The police officer was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar when he was shot at by terrorists on October 29.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Srinagar
- Jammu
- Eidgah
- Masroor Wani
Advertisement
ALSO READ
World Heritage Week: Special exhibition of unique manuscripts in Srinagar
Two arrested after arms recovery in Srinagar
2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terror associates arrested in J-K's Srinagar
Cold conditions in Kashmir, Srinagar records minus one deg C
Enhance surveillance of vital establishments in Srinagar: IGP Kashmir