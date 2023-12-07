Policeman injured in terrorist attack in Srinagar on Oct 29 dies at AIIMS-Delhi

An inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who was critically injured in a terrorist attack in October, died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday, officials said.

Inspector Masroor Wani was on life support. He was shifted from Srinagar's Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences to AIIMS-Delhi on Wednesday, the officials said.

The police officer was playing cricket with local boys at Eidgah grounds in downtown Srinagar when he was shot at by terrorists on October 29.

