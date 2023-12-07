UK's Cameron: China has changed and we should be clear eyed about that

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said on Thursday that China had changed since he heralded a "golden era" in relations as prime minister in 2015.

"China has changed," he said at an event in Washington. "It is a different China we're dealing with and we need to harden our systems and be very clear eyed as a result."

