U.S. Dep Sec nominee says Saudi-Israel normalisation players still keen to resume process
Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2023 22:46 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 22:46 IST
There is still willingness among the key players of the U.S.-led talks to normalise ties between Saudi Arabia and Israel to restart the process even after the devastating Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State nominee Kurt Campbell said on Thursday.
"I think it is understandable that at this moment, some of those discussions are quiet and they are difficult," Campbell, speaking in his confirmation hearing at Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said.
