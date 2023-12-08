Thailand to raise minimum wage by 2.37% from Jan. 1 - official
Thailand will raise the average daily minimum wage by 2.37% , a senior government official said Friday.
A committee made up of government representatives, companies and labour groups agreed to raise the threshold to between 330 baht and 370 baht ($9.33 to $10.46), Pairoj Chotikasathien, permanent secretary of labour told a press conference. The ruling Pheu Thai party had pledged to raise it to 400 baht per day. ($1 = 35.3700 baht)
