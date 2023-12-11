Left Menu

Ensure repatriation of fishermen arrested in Lanka, TN CM tells Centre

As many as 12 fishermen who set out for fishing from Nagapattinam harbour and 13 others who went fishing from Karaikal were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9. Another fishing boat was damaged by the patrol vessel of the Sri Lankan Navy, he said in the letter.

Updated: 11-12-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 16:22 IST
M K Stalin Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday urged the Centre to ensure the early repatriation of the Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lanka recently.

He pointed out that the attacks on the fishermen have been on the rise of late and have had serious repercussions on the lives and safety of the Indian fishermen. ''Therefore, I request you to direct the Indian mission in Sri Lanka to initiate urgent measures to repatriate the apprehended fishermen and their boats,'' the Chief Minister said in a letter addressed to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. As many as 12 fishermen who set out for fishing from Nagapattinam harbour and 13 others who went fishing from Karaikal were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on December 9. Another fishing boat was damaged by the patrol vessel of the Sri Lankan Navy, he said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

