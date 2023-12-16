British businessman kidnapped in Ecuador -local media

A prominent British businessman and informal diplomat in the city of Guayaquil has been kidnapped in Los Rios province, north of the industrial city, local media reported on Saturday.

In a statement posted on social media, police said they are investigating a presumed crime against a businessman that occurred early Saturday in Los Rios, but did not identify the victim.

Local media reported the victim is Guayaquil's honorary British consul, Colin Armstrong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)