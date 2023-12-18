Left Menu

Ukraine probes technical device found in office linked to top general

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 18-12-2023 01:53 IST
Ukraine probes technical device found in office linked to top general
Ukraine's security service said it had launched a criminal probe after a non-functioning "technical device" was found in an office that could have been used in the future by the country's commander in chief Valery Zaluzhniy.

It said an investigation had been opened under an article in the country's criminal code on "unlawful acquisition, sale, or use of special technical means for obtaining information."

The device was "in a non-operational state", it said and stressed that it was not found in Zaluzhniy's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

