France, Germany still discussing specific numbers on debt reduction - German finance minister
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 20-12-2023 00:03 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 00:03 IST
Germany and France are still discussing the specific numbers in debt reduction that should be part of a reform of EU fiscal rules, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Tuesday in Paris.
Lindner will meet with his French counterpart Minister Bruno Le Maire on Tuesday to try to reach an agreement on the reform.
