Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions
Ukraine's allies gather in Paris for talks crucial to the nation's security following a possible ceasefire with Russia. Uncertainty looms as U.S. focus shifts to Venezuela. Tensions rise over a proposed Greenland acquisition. Key topics include ceasefire monitoring, Ukrainian defense support, and multinational force deployment.
- Country:
- France
In Paris, Ukraine's allies convene for talks pivotal to the country's security in the aftermath of a potential ceasefire with Russia. However, progress seems uncertain as the Trump administration diverts its attention to Venezuelan affairs.
French President Emmanuel Macron, before the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, had expressed hope for concrete commitments to Ukraine's protection at this summit, involving 35 participants, including 27 heads of state. The U.S. delegation, led by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, replaces Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
In a heated diplomatic climate, Trump renewed calls for U.S. control over Greenland, stirring tensions with Europe. As America and Europe navigate these ups and downs, participants in the Paris meeting aim to finalize strategies on ceasefire monitoring, defense support for Ukraine, and other security assurances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Freedom: Demand for Release of Venezuelan Political Prisoners
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring
Security Pledges for Ukraine Amidst Russian Threats
International Outcry: U.S. Intervention in Venezuela Sparks Global Concerns
CPI(M) Protests US Intervention in Venezuela: A Call for India's Firm Stand