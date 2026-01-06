Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

In Paris, Ukraine's allies convene for talks pivotal to the country's security in the aftermath of a potential ceasefire with Russia. However, progress seems uncertain as the Trump administration diverts its attention to Venezuelan affairs.

French President Emmanuel Macron, before the U.S. capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, had expressed hope for concrete commitments to Ukraine's protection at this summit, involving 35 participants, including 27 heads of state. The U.S. delegation, led by envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, replaces Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

In a heated diplomatic climate, Trump renewed calls for U.S. control over Greenland, stirring tensions with Europe. As America and Europe navigate these ups and downs, participants in the Paris meeting aim to finalize strategies on ceasefire monitoring, defense support for Ukraine, and other security assurances.

