Left Menu

Customers' complaints against credit information companies increasing: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:56 IST
Customers' complaints against credit information companies increasing: RBI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said there has been a rise in customer complaints against credit information companies (CICs).

The central bank has also found ''some concerns'' on the conduct of CICs in its supervisory assessment, an official statement said without specifying the concerns.

The statement, released after a meeting between Deputy Governor Swaminathan J and managing directors and chief executives of CICs earlier in the day, also mentioned the specific areas where CICs need to focus on.

''He (Swaminathan) pointed out that, of late, there is a rise in customer complaints related to credit information and some concerns have emerged during Reserve Bank's supervisory assessment,'' the statement said.

The CICs need to redress customer complaints timely, strengthen the internal ombudsman framework, streamline the process for handling data correction requests, strengthen cybersecurity and data privacy through a robust information security governance framework, improve data quality and also address concerns arising out of usage of data for consulting and analytics, Swaminathan said at the meeting.

Swaminathan also acknowledged the vital role played by CICs in the financial system, as per the statement.

The meeting was also attended by the executive directors and other senior officials of the Department of Supervision and Department of Regulation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024