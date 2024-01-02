Left Menu

NDMC receives 85,000 responses to public notice on proposed removal of Sunehri Masjid

These will be demarcated and analysed and then forwarded to the heritage committee, an NDMC source said.The Imam of the Sunehri Bagh mosque has moved the Delhi High Court against the proposed demolition of the structure due to alleged traffic congestion in the area.Petitioner Abdul Aziz challenged the December 24 public notice issued by the NDMC.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has received nearly 85,000 comments and suggestions in response to its public notice on the proposed removal of Sunehri Masjid, sources said on Tuesday.

The NDMC had issued a public notice on December 24, seeking feedback by January 1 on its proposal to remove the heritage structure.

''As of January 1 till 5 pm, nearly 85,000 responses were received. They will be studied and analysed and the process is likely to take a week. There is duplicity of replies also with many organisations sending multiple emails. These will be demarcated and analysed and then forwarded to the heritage committee,'' an NDMC source said.

The Imam of the Sunehri Bagh mosque has moved the Delhi High Court against the proposed demolition of the structure due to alleged traffic congestion in the area.

Petitioner Abdul Aziz challenged the December 24 public notice issued by the NDMC. ''Since the matter is sub-judice, the suggestions will be kept confidential. The suggestions will be analysed by experts,'' a source said.

A vacation bench of Justice Manoj Jain listed the petition for hearing on January 8 following an assurance from the NDMC's counsel that nothing would happen in the meantime as a final call on the action has to be taken by the Heritage Conservation Committee (HCC).

