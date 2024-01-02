Pune cops nab repeat offender based on partial vehicle registration number seen in CCTV camera

With a partial vehicle registration number seen in a CCTV footage as their only clue, Pune Police managed to trace and nab a 45-year-old serial molester on Tuesday, days after he allegedly targeted an eight-year-old girl in Kondhwa area, an official said.

The accused, Maruti Nanaware, has six cases of molestation and kidnapping registered against him and had served a 10-year imprisonment in a rape case in 2013.

In the latest incident, which occurred in December, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an unidentified person in Kondhwa area. ''During the investigation, we checked around 100 CCTV footages during which a partial registration number of a vehicle was spotted in one of the footages. Based on this lead, we finally managed to trace the accused,'' said a police officer.

The investigation revealed that Nanaware has had six different cases registered against him in areas of Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi, and Sahakar Nagar between 2007 and 2013.

''In the case of Sahakar Nagar police station in 2013, he had served 10 years in jail on the charges of rape and abduction,'' said the officer.

In the latest case, Nanaware was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)