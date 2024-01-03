Hamas' chief: Assassinating al-Arouri is "terrorist act" and violation of Lebanon's sovereignty
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 01:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 01:28 IST
Hamas' chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday said that assassinating Hamas' top official Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli strike in Beirut is "terrorist act," a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and an expansion of Israel's hostility against Palestinians.
Haniyeh, in a televised speech, mourned al-Arouri and two leaders of Al Qassam Brigades, Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, who were killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.
