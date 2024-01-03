Hamas' chief: Assassinating al-Arouri is "terrorist act" and violation of Lebanon's sovereignty

Hamas' chief Ismail Haniyeh on Tuesday said that assassinating Hamas' top official Saleh al-Arouri in an Israeli strike in Beirut is "terrorist act," a violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and an expansion of Israel's hostility against Palestinians.

Haniyeh, in a televised speech, mourned al-Arouri and two leaders of Al Qassam Brigades, Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, who were killed on Tuesday night in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)