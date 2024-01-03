Left Menu

US Senator Menendez helped businessman with Qatar investment -prosecutors

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez helped a New Jersey businessman seek an investment from a Qatari company with ties to the Middle Eastern country's government, prosecutors said on Tuesday in a new indictment against the Democratic lawmaker. Menendez in October pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent for the Egyptian government and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from New Jersey businessmen in exchange for interfering with law enforcement probes into them.

U.S. Senator Bob Menendez helped a New Jersey businessman seek an investment from a Qatari company with ties to the Middle Eastern country's government, prosecutors said on Tuesday in a new indictment against the Democratic lawmaker.

Menendez in October pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to act as an unregistered foreign agent for the Egyptian government and accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars from New Jersey businessmen in exchange for interfering with law enforcement probes into them. In Tuesday's superseding indictment, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Menendez introduced the businessman, Fred Daibes, to a member of the Qatari royal family to negotiate a multimillion-dollar investment into a real estate project. Daibes was indicted alongside Menendez and has pleaded not guilty.

Menendez's trial is set for May 6.

