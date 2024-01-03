Left Menu

Russia downs Ukraine-launched missile over Crimea's Sevastopol -Russia-installed official

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 03:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 03:31 IST
Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russia-installed governor of the city said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said that there was no damage or casualties as a result of the attack.

Several Russian news-monitoring Telegram channels reported that there was a series of loud explosions over different parts of Sevastopol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

