Russia downs Ukraine-launched missile over Crimea's Sevastopol -Russia-installed official

Russia's air defence systems destroyed a Ukraine-launched missile over the Crimean port of Sevastopol, the Russia-installed governor of the city said on the Telegram messaging app on Wednesday.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, said that there was no damage or casualties as a result of the attack.

Several Russian news-monitoring Telegram channels reported that there was a series of loud explosions over different parts of Sevastopol.

