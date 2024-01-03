Left Menu

Top Coast Guard official reviews operational readiness of maritime security agency in Goa

Indian Coast Guards Additional Director General K R Suresh visited Goa and reviewed the operational readiness of afloat and air-borne platforms of the maritime security agency, an official said.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:17 IST
Top Coast Guard official reviews operational readiness of maritime security agency in Goa
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General K R Suresh visited Goa and reviewed the operational readiness of afloat and air-borne platforms of the maritime security agency, an official said. He also visited various ships and other establishments in the western state. ICG spokesman said in a release on Wednesday that ADG Suresh, who is also the Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard), arrived in the coastal state on December 30, 2023, and ended his visit on January 2, 2024.

“The Flag Officer (Suresh) reviewed the operational readiness of afloat and air-borne platforms. The Flag Officer also interacted with the Coast Guard troops which helped boost their morale immensely,” he said.

On the last day of his visit, the additional DG visited Goa Shipyard Limited, where he met its chairman and managing director Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay and “took stock of the progress of the ongoing project of two Pollution Control Vessels and eight Fast Patrol Vessels”, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024