Left Menu

Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized in Assam, 2 arrested

PTI | Silchar | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:42 IST
Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized in Assam, 2 arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth around Rs 4.8 crore were seized and two drug peddlers arrested from Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Cachar District Police carried out an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.

The police team recovered 600 grams of heroin from the possession of two persons, he said.

''Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice,'' Sarma said on X.

A senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.8 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024