Heroin worth over Rs 4.5 crore seized in Assam, 2 arrested

Heroin worth around Rs 4.8 crore were seized and two drug peddlers arrested from Cachar district of Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

Sarma said the Cachar District Police carried out an operation against the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state.

The police team recovered 600 grams of heroin from the possession of two persons, he said.

''Two persons have been apprehended in this connection. Well done @assampolice,'' Sarma said on X.

A senior official said the total value of the seized drugs will be nearly Rs 4.8 crore.

