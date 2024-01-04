Dr. S. Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal give National One District One Product Awards 2023

The ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024’ was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Union Minister of External Affairs, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Guest of Honour, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi today. During the event, the Ministers gave the National One District One Product (ODOP) Awards 2023 to the winners.

While addressing during the inauguration ceremony, Shri Goyal said that the Government under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi is working as one family for a better future for the 140 crore Indians. He lauded the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024’ as representative of whole of the government approach that the Prime Minister has brought to the fore and which has been the hallmark of the government over the last 10 years.

Shri Piyush Goyal said that when India talks about economy, Indian ambition and target is not for small changes, the economy will reach the US$ 5 trillion target in a few years and will become the third largest GDP in the world by 2027. He said that this target can be achieved by 140 Crore Indians working as a team as per the Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal enunciated by the Prime Minister.

Dr. S. Jaishankar said that the ODOP initiative has the potential to drive the growth of the tourism sector which in turn will push employment generation. He added that while making in India is "very" crucial, branding and promotion of products are important as it helps in increasing demand. He said that ODOP and Geographical Indicators (GI) are acting as effective tools in promoting traditional Indian products.

Dr. Jaishankar said that ODOP showcased India to the world at the various G20 events organized across the country during India’s G20 Presidency, where the ODOP artisans, sellers and weavers got a lot of visibility at the global stage during the events. He said that the government mainly gifts ODOP products to foreign delegates and this was widely done during the G20 events organized in India. He said that the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry are working together along with Indian missions to boost the country's outbound shipments.

Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh; Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Smt. Rachna Shah and Chairman and Managing Director, Indian Trade Promotion Organisation, Shri Pradeep Singh Kharola attended the inauguration ceremony.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024 is being hosted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ODOP Awards recognise the substantial efforts and successes in promoting the ODOP Initiative, bringing together Districts, States, and Indian Missions abroad to celebrate their contributions towards this innovative national endeavour.

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav and National ODOP Awards ceremony are a celebration of India's journey towards self-reliance, showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage, diverse talents, and innovative spirit. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav 2024, taking place from 3rd to 10th January at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, is a dynamic event crafted to display India's economic strength and cultural richness. It is organized into various zones, each distinctively showcasing the nation's technological advancements and economic developments, alongside a colourful assortment of local products from different States and Union Territories. These zones collectively highlight the richness of India's heritage and its burgeoning entrepreneurial spirit.

The ODOP Awards edition for this year, garnered considerable interest, facilitated through the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal from 25th June to 31st July 2023. The overwhelming response, characterized by 580 applications from 535 districts, 26 States/UTs, and 19 Indian Missions Abroad, illustrated a nationwide dedication to promoting competitive spirit, encouraging innovative practices, and enhancing the quality of public service delivery. This enthusiastic participation signifies a collective commitment to the goals and ideals of the ODOP initiative.

The Ministers and dignitaries launched the ODOP compendium which is a testament to the work and efforts of States/UTs, Districts, and Indian Missions abroad, whose contributions are recognized and celebrated through the ODOP Awards, 2023. The profiles documented there in are the blueprints of resilience, adaptability, and visionary governance. They highlight the commitment of our local governments to embrace good governance and to replicate successful models across varied contexts. A digital launch of the next edition of the ODOP Awards 2024 was also released by the Ministers.

There are a total of 24 Awards across 3 categories – for Districts, States and Union Territories and Indian Missions Abroad which were received by their representatives at the ceremony. Indian Missions Abroad joined the ceremony virtually.

The ceremony represents a notable step in our nation's progress towards the 'Vocal for Local' initiative. It provides a platform for exchanging best practices and discussing strategies for the ODOP initiative's future. The event brought together senior government representatives from State and UT, District Administrations, and Indian Missions abroad, recognizing their important roles in this national effort.

