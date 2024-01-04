US carries out strike in Baghdad against militia leader

The U.S. military has carried out a strike in Baghdad against an Iraqi militia leader it blames for attacks against U.S. forces in the country, killing him and another person, a U.S. official told Reuters on Thursday.

The U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the strike hit a vehicle in Baghdad. It targeted a leader of Harakat al Nujaba, the official said, without naming the person.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)