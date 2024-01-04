At least one dead in Iowa school shooting - ABC News

At least one person was killed and several others were wounded in a shooting on Thursday morning at an Iowa high school, ABC News reported, citing law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

The shooting took place at Perry High School on what was to be the first day of the spring semester, according to the school district's calendar. Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Des Moines, the state's capital city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)