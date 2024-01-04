Relationship with China not normal: MEA

India on Thursday once again said that its relationship with China is ''not normal'' and that both sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks to resolve the pending issues in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-and-half-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

''Our position on China is very well known. It is a relationship which is not normal but we have had dialogues both on the military side as well as on the diplomatic side,'' External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

His comments at a media briefing came in response to a question on the situation in eastern Ladakh.

Jaiswal also referred to the last rounds of military and diplomatic talks between the two sides in October and November respectively.

''The idea is that we engage so that we can have some sort of resolution,'' he said.

In the military talks on October 9 and 10, the two sides exchanged views in an open and constructive manner for an early and mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector.

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as Western Sector.

On the diplomatic talks that took place on November 30, Jaiswal said both sides had an in-depth and constructive discussion and looked at proposals to resolve remaining issues and achieve complete disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area.

The relations between the two countries nosedived significantly following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in 2021 on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)