MoD inks contracts worth Rs 802 cr for procurement of military equipment

The Defence Ministry here on Thursday inked two contracts worth Rs 802 crore for procurement of military equipment, officials said. One of the contracts is for procurement of Qty-697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) Wagons for Rs 473 crore with Jupiter Wagons Limited, and the other is for procurement of Qty-56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II for Rs 329 crore with BEML. Both contracts were signed ''under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.'' ''The BOM Wagons and MMME will be produced with equipment and sub-system sourced from indigenous manufacturers, giving a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat,'' the ministry said in a statement.

The Bogie Open Military wagons, designed by the Research Design and Standard Organisation, or RDSO, are specialist wagons used by the Indian Army for mobilisation of the Army units, it said.

BOM wagons are used to transport light vehicles, artillery guns, BMPs, engineering equipment etc from their peacetime locations to operational areas. This critical rolling stock will ensure speedy and simultaneous induction of units and equipment into operational areas during any conflict situation besides, facilitating their peacetime movement for military exercise and movement of units from one station to another, the statement said.

''Marking of all minefields is a mandatory requirement as per amended Protocol-II on Convention in certain Conventional Weapons to which India is a signatory. MMME has been designed to operate cross country with complete load of stores and carry out marking of minefields with minimal time and manpower employment. ''The equipment is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of Indian Army,'' it added.

