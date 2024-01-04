Left Menu

Four abandoned houses gutted in fire in Manipur

Four abandoned houses were gutted in fire at New Lambulane locality in Manipurs Imphal on Thursday evening, officials said.At least three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, first noticed around 9 pm, they said.It is not yet clear how the fire broke out and engulfed the pucca houses, including a two-storey building, an official said.The fire-ravaged residences belong to a particular community and have been abandoned since violence broke out in the state in May last year, a police official said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-01-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 23:28 IST
Four abandoned houses were gutted in fire at New Lambulane locality in Manipur's Imphal on Thursday evening, officials said.

At least three fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze, first noticed around 9 pm, they said.

''It is not yet clear how the fire broke out and engulfed the pucca houses, including a two-storey building,'' an official said.

The fire-ravaged residences belong to a particular community and have been abandoned since violence broke out in the state in May last year, a police official said. Fire brigade personnel are working to put off the flames and trying to prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent establishments, he said. Meanwhile, locals alleged that the fire incident was a conspiracy by miscreants who wanted to disturb peace in the area.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

