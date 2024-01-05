Left Menu

Teenage girl found dead in Mumbai clinic; doctor booked for rape, abetment of suicide

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 00:12 IST
Teenage girl found dead in Mumbai clinic; doctor booked for rape, abetment of suicide
  • Country:
  • India

Police have filed a case against a doctor for alleged rape and abetment of suicide in connection with the death of a teenage girl, whose body was found in his clinic in Mumbai suburb of Malad, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on December 28 at the clinic where the girl (age not disclosed) was working, the official said.

The girl was found hanging at the medical facility run by the doctor. After being alerted, a team of the Kurar Police Station rushed to the spot and sent the body to a civic-run hospital for post-mortem examination, he said.

The mother of the deceased said her daughter had not committed suicide and claimed she had complained about the doctor's rude behaviour, said the official.

Based on her complaint, the police have registered an offence against the doctor under IPC sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 376 (punishment for rape) and relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act), he said.

A probe in the case was underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 4

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
4
US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

US: New Jersey Imam shot dead outside mosque in Newark

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024