Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

New York City union sues to block city congestion pricing plan

A New York City teachers union filed a lawsuit against state and federal agencies on Thursday seeking to block a congestion pricing plan in the city from taking effect this year, arguing it will divert traffic and boost pollution in some areas. Among the defendants in the lawsuit are the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).

Trump business got at least $7.8 million in foreign payments during presidency -report

Businesses tied to Republican former U.S. President Donald Trump received at least $7.8 million in foreign payments from 20 countries during his four years in the White House, Democratic congressional investigators said Thursday. U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee Democrats said the payments detailed in the 156-page report are likely a fraction of the foreign payments made to Trump and his family during his 2017-2021 administration.

Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting, suspect dead

A sixth-grade student was killed on Thursday morning and five other people wounded when a 17-year-old opened fire at an Iowa school on the first day of classes following the winter break, law enforcement officials said. The suspect was identified as Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.

US agency suing Tesla for race bias says no need to pause lawsuit

A U.S. anti-discrimination agency has asked a federal judge to reject Tesla Inc's bid to pause a lawsuit alleging widespread racial bias at the electric carmaker's flagship Fremont, California, assembly plant. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) in a filing in federal court in San Francisco late on Wednesday said its September lawsuit is not duplicative of two other pending racial discrimination cases against Tesla, as the company had argued in an attempt to pause the case last month.

Teamsters chief, Trump meet as union weighs 2024 presidential race

Donald Trump met with the head of the Teamsters on Wednesday and made plans to meet with rank-and-file members later this month as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, the former president and the union said in statements. Sean O'Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, and Trump had "an in-depth and productive discussion on worker issues most important to the Teamsters Union," the labor group, which represents 1.3 million workers from truckers and police to nurses and film crews, said in a post on the X social media platform.

Voters aiming to ban Trump from Colorado ballot urge US Supreme Court ruling

Colorado voters seeking to bar Donald Trump from their state's ballot urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to decide whether his role leading up to the Capitol attack disqualifies him from again holding the presidency, as a lower court found. The court filing, submitted by Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado, came the day after Trump asked the justices to reverse a politically explosive Dec. 19 ruling by Colorado's top court that Trump's role ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol disqualified him from the Republican primary ballot there.

Black Americans would feel the sting of Republican budget cut proposals

When Charla Plaines saw the toll lead paint took on her granddaughter, she was able to get the hazardous substance scrubbed from her home thanks to a federally funded program that Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives want to cut. Black Americans, including Plaines, a 66-year-old grandmother in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, would be disproportionately hit by this and many other cuts lawmakers are pushing as Congress faces a government shutdown deadline this month.

Las Vegas judge attacked by felon during sentencing

A Nevada man convicted of attempted assault vaulted over a judge's bench in a Las Vegas courtroom and attacked her as she was about to sentence him to prison, in chaotic scenes captured on courtroom video. The violence unfolded in Clark County District Court on Wednesday after Judge Mary Kay Holthus denied probation to Redden, 30, in a felony assault case and was preparing to hand down a prison sentence.

New York City sues bus companies for transporting migrants from Texas

New York City on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing 17 bus companies of illegally transporting more than 33,000 migrants to the city from Texas as part of a campaign by the state's Republican governor to expel people who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. The city is seeking $708 million, which it says is the cost is has incurred to provide shelter and services to the migrants over the last two years, in the lawsuit filed in New York state court in Manhattan.

Trump campaigns for nomination by proxy as allies draw big crowds in Iowa

Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday night held one of the largest events of the Iowa presidential caucuses this January -- and the Republican frontrunner wasn't even there. Hundreds of the former president's supporters piled into a convention center in Sioux City, braving bitter temperatures and flurries to hear South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem speak on Trump's behalf.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)