Russia hit Ukrainian region with non-Russian missiles- media cites governor
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 05-01-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 16:21 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia hit the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv with non-Russian made missiles, regional governor Oleh Synehubov said on Friday according to a report by Ukraine's public broadcaster Suspilne.
"We are conducting all the necessary examinations. I will say for now that the markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see (is that) the country which produced it is not the Russian Federation," Suspilne cited Synehubov as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Suspilne
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Oleh Synehubov
- Synehubov
- non-Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chinese, Russian militaries held strategic consultations in Beijing - China defence ministry
BRIEF-Japan Weighs Allowing Patriot Missile Transfers To Aid Ukraine - Nikkei
INTERVIEW: Ukrainian children express ‘innocent hope for peace’
ANALYSIS-Russia splashes $12 bln to keep aviation sector in the air
Russian rouble tumbles to two-week low past 92 vs dollar