Left Menu

President Ramaphosa meets with Rapid Support Forces leader of Sudan

The President expressed South Africa’s support for the imminent face-to-face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 05-01-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 17:47 IST
President Ramaphosa meets with Rapid Support Forces leader of Sudan
He also reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, and the dialogue towards permanent cessation of hostilities.  Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the leader of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), General Mohamed Dagalo of the Republic of Sudan, at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Pretoria.

“The President welcomed the briefing from General Dagalo and commended the central role of the African Union and IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development], under the chairship of Djibouti, in mediating between the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and participation of the people of Sudan and civil society in finding a lasting solution to the security and political challenges,” the Presidency said on Thursday.

The President expressed South Africa’s support for the imminent face-to-face dialogue between General Dagalo and General Burhan.

He also reiterated the need for an immediate ceasefire, and the dialogue towards permanent cessation of hostilities. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024