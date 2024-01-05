Left Menu

Gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead in Pune

He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail here, but was acquitted.A dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to have led to his killing, the official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:27 IST
Gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead in Pune
  • Country:
  • India

Gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead by the members of his own gang here on Friday, police said. One suspect has been detained, said an official.

Three to four assailants opened fire on Mohol (40) at point blank range in Sutardara locality in Kothrud around 1.30 pm. A bullet pierced his chest and two bullets entered the right shoulder, the police official said.

He died during treatment at a private hospital in Kothrud, the official added.

One person was nabbed while multiple teams have been formed to nab the remaining assailants, he said.

Mohol had several cases including those of murder and dacoity registered against him. He was an accused in the case related to the murder of suspected Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammad Qateel Siddiqui inside the Yerawada jail here, but was acquitted.

A dispute over land and money within his gang is suspected to have led to his killing, the official said. Speaking to reporters here, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis said it was not a gangwar as Mohol was killed by his own associates. ''As our government knows how to deal with such notorious elements, no one dares to get involved in a gangwar,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024