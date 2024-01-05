Left Menu

Told to stay away from teen girl, man attacks her uncle, his own brother in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-01-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 18:48 IST
A man allegedly attacked the uncle of a teen girl he was in love with and also stabbed his own brother when he intervened to stop the melee, a Nagpur police official said on Friday.

The Sakkardara police station official said accused Shubham alias Montu Ashok Shahu (29) had been warned by the 17-year-old girl's uncle to stay away from her.

''On Thursday, Shahu called the girl's 35-year-old uncle for a discussion. However, an argument ensued during which Shahu stabbed him on the shoulder. When Shahu's brother Shubhanshu (31) intervened, he too was stabbed in the stomach,'' the official said.

''The two injured persons have been hospitalised and their condition is stable. Shahu has been arrested and charged with murder and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Police Act,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

