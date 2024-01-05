Armed drone targets US base in northern Iraq - statement
Iraq's al-Harir airbase, which hosts U.S. and international forces, was targeted by an armed drone on Friday, Iraqi Kurdistan's counterterrorism service said in a statement.
The statement did not elaborate on whether the attack caused casualties or infrastructure damage.
