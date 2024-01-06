Jordan army says five drug smugglers from Syria killed in border clashes

Jordan army said on Saturday five drug dealers who infiltrated from Syria carrying large hauls of weapons and drugs were killed in day-long clashes along the country's northern border.

The army pursued over 80 armed smugglers who had crossed into Jordan under cover of heavy fog, security sources said. Jordan is seeing a surge in infiltration attempts by drug dealers linked to Iranian militias who hold sway in southern Syria, the sources said.

