Drone launched from Yemen shot over southern Red Sea - U.S. Central Command
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-01-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 22:54 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
An uncrewed aerial vehicle launched from Yemen was shot down in self-defense by a U.S. ship in the southern Red Sea on Saturday in the vicinity of several commercial vessels, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.
No casualties or damage were reported, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shipping incident reported west of Yemen's Hodeidah -UKMTO
Houthis say US missile targeting Yemen's navel forces exploded near Gabon-owned ship
Warring sides in Yemen commit to ceasefire steps - U.N. special envoy
Yemen's warring parties commit to ceasefire steps - U.N. special envoy
Yemen's warring parties commit to ceasefire steps - U.N. special envoy