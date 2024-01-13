Hizbul operative case: Police say money sent from Pak on pretext of shawl biz to finance terror acts

The Delhi Police Special Cell interrogating Hizbul Mujahideen operative Javaid Ahmad Matoo, arrested in connection with 11 terror attack cases in Jammu and Kashmir, has found that money was channelled through hawala from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business to run terror activities.

Police produced Matoo before a court on Friday which extended his custody by five more days.

According to police officials, Matoo, 32, revealed during interrogations that one of his associates, Mohammad Rafi Najar of Sopore, works as a financier to spread the network and execute the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Najar is involved in providing money through hawala for terror purposes from Pakistan on the pretext of a Pashmina shawl and carpet business,'' an official said.

The official added that the money was used to finance the activities of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Matoo, a ''highly indoctrinated terrorist'' carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, was arrested from the national capital's Nizamuddin area, police had said after his arrest. He was allegedly driving a stolen Santro car when he was apprehended on January 4. The security agencies have categorised him as an 'A++'-category terrorist.

Producing him before a court on Friday, the Delhi Police sought further custody of Matoo to verify his associates involved in channelising funds through the hawala network from Pakistan.

Police also told the court that they needed to verify those who helped Matoo carry out the terror strikes and trace the source of arms and ammunition provided to him.

Matoo has been named as an accused in 11 known terror attack cases, including five grenade attacks and the killing of at least five police personnel in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir.

He has also been accused of having links with Al Badr, another terrorist outfit.

