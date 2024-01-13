Left Menu

IMF approves $100 million, three-year loan program for Gambia

Updated: 13-01-2024
The International Monetary Fund said on Friday its Executive Board approved Gambia's request for a $100 million, 36-month Extended Credit Facility loan that aims to strengthen the West African country's economic recovery and help it address inflation and foreign exchange pressures.

The IMF said in a statement the approval also marks completion of its annual economic consultation with Gambia, and makes available an immediate disbursement of about $14.6 million. The new program replaces a recently completed, $47 million IMF loan program granted to Gambia in March 2020.

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

