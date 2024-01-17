Left Menu

Qatari-brokered agreement between Israel and Hamas to deliver aid to civilians and hostages -Qatar foreign ministry

Reuters | Updated: 17-01-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 01:07 IST
Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Tuesday the success of a Qatari mediation in cooperation with France in reaching an agreement between Israel and Hamas where medication and humanitarian aid is to be delivered to civilians in Gaza in exchange of delivering medications needed for Israeli captives in Gaza.

Medications and aid will leave Doha tomorrow to the Egyptian city of Arish in preparation to their transport into the Gaza Strip, the foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

