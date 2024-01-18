Philippines, China commit to diplomacy, de-escalation in South China Sea
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 18-01-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 08:10 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines and China have committed to de-escalate tensions in the South China Sea and resolve disagreement through diplomacy, Manila's foreign ministry said in a statement released on Thursday.
The two sides had "frank and productive discussions" during the 8th Bilateral Consultation Mechanism on the South China Sea in Shanghai, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Meteors, supermoons, a comet and more: your guide to the southern sky in 2024
South Korean police raid house of suspect who stabbed opposition leader Lee in the neck
2nd Test: South Africa opt to bat, India bring in Jadeja and Mukesh
Cricket-South Africa win toss, bat first in second test v India
Scoreboard at Lunch: India vs South Africa - 2nd Test (Day 1)