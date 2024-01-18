Pakistani airstrikes on Iran killed 4 children and 3 women, a local official tells Iranian state TV
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-01-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 10:57 IST
Pakistani airstrikes on Iran on Thursday morning killed four children and three women, a local official told Iranian state television.
A deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhamati, gave the casualty figures in a telephone interview. He did not immediately elaborate.
The strikes early Thursday follow Iran launching strikes into Pakistan on Tuesday night, raising tensions between nuclear-armed Islamabad and Tehran. It also comes amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip raising tensions across the wider Middle East.
