Russia is preparing to denounce Soviet-era fishing deal with the UK - Izvestiya

Izvestiya said the move was in response to Britain's attempts to damage the Russian economy following what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine. It said the move would have no real consequences for Moscow.

Russia is preparing to denounce a Soviet-era fishing agreement with Britain that allowed UK fishing vessels to operate in and around the Barents Sea, the daily Izvestiya newspaper reported on Thursday. It said the government backed draft legislation submitted by the agriculture ministry that would see Russia pull out of the 1956 agreement and ban Britain from fishing in the relevant waters where cod and haddock are traditionally caught.

Reuters was unable to immediately confirm the report. Such legislation would need to be approved by the Russian parliament before becoming law. Izvestiya said the move was in response to Britain's attempts to damage the Russian economy following what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

It said the move would have no real consequences for Moscow.

