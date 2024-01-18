Left Menu

Indian Navy says crew of vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden is safe

India's navy said on Thursday that it responded to a drone attack distress call from a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Aden and that the ship's crew were safe, with a fire on board under control. The distress call from MV Genco Picardy was issued late on Wednesday and the navy diverted a warship deployed in the region to the rescue of 22 crew on board, including nine Indians, the Indian Navy said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 13:41 IST
Indian Navy says crew of vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden is safe
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

India's navy said on Thursday that it responded to a drone attack distress call from a Marshall Islands-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Aden and that the ship's crew were safe, with a fire on board under control.

The distress call from MV Genco Picardy was issued late on Wednesday and the navy diverted a warship deployed in the region to the rescue of 22 crew on board, including nine Indians, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The incident is the latest in a series of attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea and nearby region, which have disrupted shipping on a key trade route, and Indian military authorities have responded to at least two such attacks and hijacking attempts previously.

"After a thorough inspection (navy commandos) have rendered the area safe for further transit. The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call," the statement said. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency on Wednesday said it had received a report of a vessel hit by an "uncrewed aerial system" about 60 nautical miles south east of Aden, Yemen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 17

 Global
2
HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

HCLTech emerges as fastest-growing IT services brand globally

 Switzerland
3
Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in uncharted territory

Davos 2024: Global economies brace for impact as interest rates remain in un...

 Switzerland
4
INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

INSTANT VIEW-China's GDP grows 5.2% in Q4, misses market forecast

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024