DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 18

THURSDAY, JANUARY 18 ** BAD STAFFELSTEIN, Germany - Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama speaks to reporters at a gathering of southern Germany's conservative CSU party alongside Bavarian state premier Markus Soeder. – 0900 GMT

** PARIS - Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet meets French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris. AMMAN - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to Jordan to meet his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi as well as King Abdullah II, to discuss war in Gaza. (Final Day)

SAUDI ARABIA - Stage of Dakar Rally 2024. (To Jan 19) BRUSSELS - European Motor Show Brussels 2023. (To Jan. 21) CAIRO/TUNIS/ BRASÍLIA/KINGSTON - China's foreign minister Wang Yi will visit several African countries, including Egypt, Tunisia, Brazil and Jamaica. (To Jan. 22) DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2024 annual meeting in Davos. (To Jan. 19) PARIS - Ukraine defence minister Rustem Umerov visits Paris to attend a conference on how to improve artillery deliveries to Ukraine. – 0830 GMT BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock gives presser with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin after talks on European and other issues. – 1530 GMT DAVOS - Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the World Economic Forum. – 0900 GMT DAVOS - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks at the World Economic Forum. – 0930 GMT PARIS - French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu meet with his Ukraine counterpart Rustem Umerov in Paris. DAVOS - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt speaks at a tech event in Davos to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in today's world. – 1000 GMT DAVOS - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Meta President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, take part in a discussion on how AI is changing geopolitics. – 1630 GMT ROME/VATICAN CITY - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay official visits to Italy and Vatican. (To Jan. 19) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JANUARY 19 ** KAMPALA - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Uganda. (To Jan 20)

DAVOS - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner holds a media roundtable on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos. – 0800 GMT STOCKHOLM - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo visit Sweden for talks hosted by Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. – 1245 GMT DAVOS - The World Economic Forum comes to an end with an address by President of the World Economic Forum, Børge Brende. – 1100 GMT

LONDON - Prime Minister of Jordan Bisher Khasawneh, speaks at London School of Economics as the war in neighbouring Israel impacts wider region. DAVOS - IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB President Christine Lagarde and German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speak at 'The Global Economic Outlook' event at the World Economic Forum held in Davos. – 1000 GMT PARIS - OECD Economic Survey of Italy. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JANUARY 21 ** ABUJA - External Affairs Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to visit Nigeria. (To Jan 23)

JERUSALEM - French Minister of Defense Sebastien Lecornu heads to Israel to discuss hostages, humanitarian aid and the situation in Lebanon. VILNIUS - Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives in Vilnius to commemorate the 1863 Polish-Lithuanian uprising against Russian Empire rule. LIECHTENSTEIN – Liechtenstein referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 22 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives France President Emmanuel Macron at Berlin's chancellery. – 1545 GMT

** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier receives France President Emmanuel Macron - 1315 GMT VIENTIANE - The 27th ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Three (MATM+3). (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE – ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus India. (To Jan. 27) VIENTIANE - ASEAN Tourism Ministers Meeting Plus Russia. (To Jan. 27)

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To Jan. 23) BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 BRUSSELS – EU-Egypt Association Council. HANOI - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Vietnam. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of justice and home affairs ministers. (To Jan. 26)

BANGKOK – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to visit Thailand, at the invitation of Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. (To Jan 26) CAPE TOWN - World Day for African and Afrodescendant Culture. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JANUARY 25

MADRID - Spain´s finance minister Maria Jesus Montero to speak in economy forum in Madrid. – 0800 GMT EGYPT - 13th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak in economy forum in Madrid – 0800 GMT NEW DELHI - French President Emmanuel Macron will visit India's capital New Delhi for India's Republic Day.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JANUARY 28

FINLAND - Finland holds presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JANUARY 29 UZHHOROD, Ukraine - Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto in Uzhhorod. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 30

STOCKHOLM - France President Emmanuel Macron will visit Sweden. (To Jan 31) BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of defence ministers (To Jan. 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 1) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 1 BRUSSELS - Special European Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

BRUSSELS - EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. (To Feb. 3) GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. BRUSSELS - EU-Indo-Pacific Forum and EU-ASEAN ministerial meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2024. (To Feb 13) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 4 HOKKAIDO, Japan - 2024 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). GLOBAL - World Cancer Day. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Legislative Assembly Election. EL SALVADOR - Salvadoran Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5 MELBOURNE, Australia - 36th ASEAN-Australia Forum. (To Feb. 6)

LOS ANGELES - 66th Annual Grammy Awards. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

GLOBAL - International day of zero tolerance to female genital mutilation. GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2024. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7 AZERBAIJAN - Azerbaijani Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2024. PAKISTAN - Pakistani National Assembly Election. CANBERRA - Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape visits Canberra and will address a joint sitting of Australian parliament. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9 RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2024 (To Feb. 17) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13 NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 19th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. INDONESIA - Indonesian Regional Representative Council Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian Presidency Election. INDONESIA - Indonesian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

BERLIN – 74th Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

PRISTINA - 16th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

LONDON - 77th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - G20 foreign ministers meet to prepare for November summit. (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of EU economic and financial affairs ministers (To Feb. 24) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

GEORGETOWN - Leaders of Caribbean nations will meet in Guyanese capital Georgetown for a CARICOM summit. (To Feb. 28) BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives Election. SENEGAL - Senegalese Presidency Election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

ABU DHABI - World Trade Organization holds ministerial meeting in UAE. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

SAO PAULO - G20 finance ministers meet in Sao Paulo to prepare for the annual presidential summit in November in Rio de Janeiro. (To Feb. 29) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 1 IRAN - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 4

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. (To Mar. 5) MELBOURNE, Australia - ASEAN-Australia Special Summit to Commemorate the 50th Anniversary of ASEAN-Australia Dialogue Relations. (To Mar. 6) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 8 IRELAND - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 10 PORTUGAL - Portuguese Assembly of the Republic Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 11 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 12

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 15 RUSSIAN FEDERATION - Russian Presidency Election. (To Mar. 17)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 18

