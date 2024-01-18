Mexico, Chile refer Israel-Hamas conflict to court over possible crimes
Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 23:58 IST
Mexico and Chile expressed "growing worry" on Thursday over escalating violence in the Palestinian territory of Gaza after several months of war between Israel and Hamas in a referral to the International Criminal Court over possible crimes.
Mexico's foreign ministry made the announcement in a statement.
