Police in Jamaica detain former Parliament member in wife's death
A former member of Jamaica's Parliament has been detained and was named a suspect in his wife's death, police said.
Jolyan Silvera was taken into custody after an autopsy found that his wife, Melissa Silvera, did not die of natural causes in November but of possible gunshot wounds, police said late Thursday, calling the development a "major breakthrough." As a result, the investigation was upgraded to possible murder, officials said.
Melissa Silvera was found dead at her home in November.
Fitz Bailey, deputy police commissioner of crime, said authorities are "satisfied … that there is sufficient evidence to mount a viable prosecution." Silvera has not been charged. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney. (APS) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Silvera
- Jamaica
- Melissa Silvera
- Fitz Bailey
- Jolyan Silvera
ALSO READ
Parliament Security Breach: "They are aware of the repercussions of polygraph test", says counsel for five accused
Bulgaria's Parliamentary delegation, VP Dhankhar reaffirm commitment to further strengthen cultural, trade connect
Parliament security breach: Five of six accused give consent to Polygraph Test, Neelam Azad denies
Passing of Women's Reservation Bill is landmark, testimony to inclusiveness of Indian Parliament: RS Deputy Chairman
Taking out Nyay Yatra as govt didn't give us chance to raise issues in Parliament: Cong chief